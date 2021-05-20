Florence County says Effingham wood pellet air permit is outside its jurisdiction

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith says the county council can’t hear from the Rev. Leo Woodberry and others about an Effingham wood pellet project because the matter is outside the county council’s jurisdiction.

Woodberry, pastor of Kingdom Living Temple and an environmental activist, organized a car caravan and a press conference at the City Grill to say that he and other concerned residents have been denied an opportunity to speak to the county council about the Charles Ingram Lumber Company’s plans to make wood pellets from wood chips to sell in Europe at its plant on Francis Marion Road near Effingham.

An article on Environmental Health News about the construction of a wood pellet plant near the North Carolina-Virginia border indicates that global efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels has created a market for wood pellets in Europe – and to a lesser extent the northeastern United States – because the pellets are considered a green alternative to coal.