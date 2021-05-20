Florence County says Effingham wood pellet air permit is outside its jurisdiction

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith says the county council can’t hear from the Rev. Leo Woodberry and others about an Effingham wood pellet project because the matter is outside the county council’s jurisdiction.
Woodberry, pastor of Kingdom Living Temple and an environmental activist, organized a car caravan and a press conference at the City Grill to say that he and other concerned residents have been denied an opportunity to speak to the county council about the Charles Ingram Lumber Company’s plans to make wood pellets from wood chips to sell in Europe at its plant on Francis Marion Road near Effingham.
An article on Environmental Health News about the construction of a wood pellet plant near the North Carolina-Virginia border indicates that global efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels has created a market for wood pellets in Europe – and to a lesser extent the northeastern United States – because the pellets are considered a green alternative to coal.
The county council approved a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the company last August. The agreement calls for the company to invest $5.45 million and create 10 new jobs. In exchange for the investment, the county agrees to provide an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the property and a fixed millage rate of 361.5 mills for the next 30 years in lieu of property taxes. Also, the county agrees to provide infrastructure credits of 25% of the fee for the first 10 years and 15% for the remainder of the agreement.
The company then applied for an air permit from the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control.
Woodberry’s group apparently requested to speak about this permit request, according to an email provided to the Morning News.
The Environmental Health News article alleges that wood pellet plants have been constructed in rural, largely African American counties. The article says that the plants have brought pollution and the destruction of forests to supply the wood chips.
Smith said Woodberry’s request to speak to the county council was denied because of the rules of the council.
In specific, Rule 1.6(e) of Florence County Code says that the council staff cannot enter a matter onto the council agenda and that the matter heard by the council unless the matter is within the council’s area of governance.
A section of the South Carolina Code of Laws places the consideration of permits for air discharge into the area of governance of the department of health and environmental control.
Woodberry’s group could have spoken to the county council to ask it to reverse its approval of the fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement or stop complying with the agreement but this would open the county up to liability for damages under the fee-in-lieu-of agreement.
Also, Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and Vice Chairman Kent Caudle both said they see economic development as the only way the county can afford to provide raises to its first responders. And the county council would likely be wary of setting a precedent that it is not friendly to companies that want to do business in the county.