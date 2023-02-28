PAMPLICO, S.C. — Angela Keith, a board member for Florence County School District Two, has been recognized by the South Carolina School Boards Association for 10 years of school board service.

Before retiring and becoming a member of the school district’s Board of Trustees, Keith was a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the district.

This year, 24 school board members from throughout the state will receive special lapel pins for reaching the 10 or 15-year benchmark. Another 15 will commemorate 20, 25, 30, 35 or 40 years of school board service.

Veteran school board members provide vision and valuable leadership for school districts. The South Carolina School Boards Association and the local boards are happy to honor these board members for their long-term dedication to improving student achievement in their communities.

In January 2023, about 52 percent of South Carolina’s approximately 570 school district and affiliate board members had served four years or less, and about 28 percent had 10 years or more of board service.

The South Carolina School Boards Association is a non-profit organization serving as a source of information and a statewide voice for boards governing the 73 school districts.