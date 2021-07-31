Florence County schools prepare for a COVID return to school -- again

FLORENCE, S.C. − Plans? Check. Contingency plans? Check. Hand sanitizer? Check. Sanitizing wipes? Check. Masks? Plenty, if students and parents want them worn. Cautious optimism? Check that, too.
And if all of the above fails, there is always a fallback position.
"His term 'monitor and adjust' really applies," said Florence One Schools' Beth Holzbach about Florence School District Two's Neal Vincent's COVID plans.
Holzbach oversees all of the Florence One nurses and health policies while Vincent is superintendent of Florence School District Two − Hannah-Pamplico schools.
Like every other school district in the state, they will return to classes without the ability to mandate masks for students or faculty at a time when COVID-19 rates in the state are spiking, fueled by the Delta variant.
"Since we can't enforce it, it's very important that if you want your child to wear a mask, you start now telling them you want them to wear a mask at school," Vincent said. "We have masks. We can make them readily available. We're putting the responsibility back on the parent."
"From our standpoint, there is not a mask mandate in South Carolina. We're encouraging masks for those who want to wear them," Holzbach said. "We have a supply of masks we'll provide for anyone who wants a mask or they're at school and decide they want one then − we'll have plenty of those.
"I don't think it's really a challenge (not having a mask mandate)."
School districts are notified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Concern if a student or staff member tests positive and, from there, school nurses do contact tracing to see who in the schools need to be tested and quarantined.
"We did have a significant number of employees − and a number of children − who have chosen to be vaccinated," Holzbach said.
Florence One Schools played host to several vaccine clinics over the summer, as did Hannah-Pamplico schools, which will conduct another one on registration day.
"We'll be hosting the vaccine clinic through McLeod Health during registration," Vincent said. "It will be at the high school from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 and then at the elementary middle school from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5. It's the Pfizer vaccine ,and you have to be 12 and up."
Florence One Schools is planning its next vaccine clinic for September.
"We're asking the parents to talk to the students and what's best for the parents and what they're most comfortable with," Vincent said of the vaccine clinic. "We're going run registration like we have traditionally. We're going to encourage, not require but encourage, mask wearing, keeping your distance, if you have signs of illness please don't come."
Vincent said his system also has plans for random testing of students, at least those whose parents consent to it.
Good reason for optimism
"We're in year three, the third school year we're still working through COVID-19 restrictions, because we finished the 19-20 school ending the day we did," Vincent said. "Last year we were one of the few districts to open five days, but we still, through the end, had 33% of our students on virtual. This year we're opening back up, and when we were planning on virtual, we had very few applications."
"We're ready," Holzbach said. "We're excited about the new school year and we're going to emphasize, our cleanliness, hand sanitizer, hand washing. There's some really teachable skills we can do."
"I think the community is ready to get back to school," Holzbach said of heavily attended back-to-school open houses at the district's schools.
Holzbach said the system asked teachers to share their vaccine status with school nurses to help the nurses with contact tracing. Individual school nurses have that information in their databases, but only overall percentages of vaccinated teachers is reported to the central office.
"The majority of our employees were willing to share their data with us, and I haven't looked at the most recent, but we were over half as far as our total staff prior to summer break," Holzbach said.
Both said rates of spread were much lower than was predicted for the 2020-21 school year.
And what spread happened was more likely to have occurred in the community than in schools, Vincent said.
He cited an out-of-school trip some of his students took to a Conway haunted house that ended with almost 20 confirmed cases among those who went.
"I'm hoping the variant will not impact us to the extent that others think it will," Holzbach said. "I'm positive about our opening, and I want it to go well for our students and employees. There's a lot more data out there, and now what's different ... is there are vaccines and treatment options."
Both systems also have had the summer with some students in classes and athletes in summer leagues and at practice.
"Not seeing anything that really worries me," Holzbach said of schools' summer activities. "This is something we're watching daily."
"To my knowledge, we haven't had any athlete or anybody who has been on the campus this summer" test positive, Vincent said.
Planning and preparation
Both systems are planning to meet CDC guidelines for students, but where that's not possible, the systems are monitoring and adjusting.
"Social distancing in some of our larger classes will be difficult," Holzbach said. "CDC says three feet. We have pretty full enrollment with even new students enrolling with us."
Florence One Schools has a mix of new and old buildings with varying classroom sizes. It bought air filters for some classrooms and is using UV air filter systems in the health care areas of the buildings.
Vincent has a newer elementary/middle school building than the district's high school.
During the summer, he said the district looked at spending some relief money on upgrading the buildings' HVAC systems to help with the virus and overall air quality, but it ran into a situation where many school systems were doing that and the supplies weren't there to purchase.
Vincent is also faced with an education platform that makes distancing something challenging to enforce: Montessori.
"Our classrooms were not designed as large as we like, so we had to work with what we had," Vincent said.
Classes through fifth grade use the Montessori method, so those students have mats and not desks, Vincent said.
Both school systems are prepared to roll back over to virtual classes if required but would rather not.
When it comes to planning, Vincent said he has an advantage that Florence One Schools don't have.
"I think we're fortunate the northern part of the county is going back before us," Vincent said of Florence One Schools and Florence County School District Four − both of which start Monday. "You have the largest district in the county going back before us. We'll see if there are any issues."
Hannah-Pamplico schools start Aug. 16.
And some Greenwood schools returned to class two weeks ahead of Florence One Schools' start date.
Holzbach said there is a school nurse organization in the state and an administrator who monitors and communicates with the district about what is going on elsewhere and how its being dealt with.
Not their first rodeo, even this century
"I wish I didn't think about COVID as much as I do," Holzbach said.
What schools are going through with COVID is nothing new. It has only brought to the forefront the role the institutions play in public health.
"People didn't realize that. We've always done surveillance of flu cases for DHEC. We monitor percentages within each school and cohort," Holzbach said.
The pandemic has put that role front and center, and Holzbach said she'd like to get back to where teaching is front and center and the public health role returned to the background.
Holzbach said the district's next vaccine clinic probably will take place on a day that isn't a classroom day and that school nurses won't be delivering vaccines to students − at least without parental consent.
Students 16 and older in South Carolina have the right to make vaccine decisions and can attend any vaccine clinic if they want.
Vincent and Holzbach both said that educating parents and students will be a key to keeping everybody safe and classes going this fall.
"We've created a huge team effort in Florence One," Holzbach said. "It hasn't just been me or from the district level. Our administrators, athletic directors, everybody has participated in this process. I think that's what really helped us this past year.
"Flexibility is required. This is something different than we've ever had to deal with."
"Yes, we're in year three of dealing with COVID, and we just ask for everyone's patience," Vincent said.
