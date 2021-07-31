Florence County schools prepare for a COVID return to school -- again

Vincent said his system also has plans for random testing of students, at least those whose parents consent to it.

Good reason for optimism

"We're in year three, the third school year we're still working through COVID-19 restrictions, because we finished the 19-20 school ending the day we did," Vincent said. "Last year we were one of the few districts to open five days, but we still, through the end, had 33% of our students on virtual. This year we're opening back up, and when we were planning on virtual, we had very few applications."

"We're ready," Holzbach said. "We're excited about the new school year and we're going to emphasize, our cleanliness, hand sanitizer, hand washing. There's some really teachable skills we can do."

"I think the community is ready to get back to school," Holzbach said of heavily attended back-to-school open houses at the district's schools.

Holzbach said the system asked teachers to share their vaccine status with school nurses to help the nurses with contact tracing. Individual school nurses have that information in their databases, but only overall percentages of vaccinated teachers is reported to the central office.