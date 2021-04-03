Florence County Sheriff Joye looks at his first 100 days, the future

“I’m very pleased with where we are. Do I want to see more boots on the ground, I’m going to request more through (Florence County) council. Whether they do that or not it doesn’t hurt to ask.”

The agency’s narcotics investigators, he said, were working in Florence earlier in the week before they were to return to the southern end of the county to serve warrants.

“We’ve had a lot of drug cases. We’ve confiscated more than $400,000 in seizures. We have a narcotics bureau that’s doing a great job.”

Joye said a lot of what his agency has accomplished so far has been done in partnership with the community, which has stepped up, spoken up and phoned in.

“A lot of the people complaining about drugs, we’re working it and it turns out to be true. It’s never too late to call me and let me know ‘I witnessed this’ or call the office and let us know what you see. If you have that gut feeling something is wrong something is wrong,” Joye said. “Help us. Give us a tip. Let us know what’s going on.”

The sheriff’s cell number is 843-687-4857. Joye said it’s been out there since the election and he answers and listens.

“My cell number is available 24-7 and I’m available.”