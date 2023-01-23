 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County Sheriff: Operation Extended Stay just the beginning

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A three-day enforcement and warrant service operation by Florence County Sheriff's deputies that ended Friday resulted in the arrest of 99 people on what were primarily drug and traffic offenses.

The number of arrests and the offenses were:

  • Possession of Marijuana -- 36
  • Providing False Information -- 2
  • Driving Under Influence -- 2
  • No Drivers’ License -- 2
  • Driving Under Suspension -- 21
  • Loud Exhaust -- 1
  • Controlled Substance Violation -- 5
  • Heroin -- 3
  • Cocaine -- 4
  • Crack Cocaine -- 4
  • Methamphetamine -- 6
  • Mushrooms -- 1
  • Failure to Stop for Blue Light -- 2
  • Alcohol Violations -- 7
  • Wanted Persons -- 11

In addition, eight arrests were made for trafficking in crack, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine and possession of a stolen Firearm. Twenty-six firearms were seized along with $16,700 in US currency.

“We are doing our best to remove the criminal element from these areas to make our county safe for our citizens and those who travel here,” Sheriff T.J. Joye said through a release on the operation. “There is much more to be done, but Operation Extended Stay is just the beginning.”

