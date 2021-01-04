Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye sworn in

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three of the six counties in the Pee Dee now have new law enforcement chiefs.
Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye was sworn into office Monday evening at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.
The swearing in ceremony for sheriff has traditionally been held in a Florence County courtroom, but it was moved to the Performing Arts Center because of social distancing space limitations.
Joye, a Republican, was elected Florence County sheriff in the Nov. 3 general election. He defeated Democrat Darrin Yarborough on Nov. 3 after defeating Glen Kirby in the June 9 primary election.
In the general election, Joye received 51.6% of the vote and Yarborough received 48.3%. In the primary, Joye received 54.7% of the vote and Kirby received 45.3% of the vote.
"To be honest with you, I just kept going," Joye said. "I didn't know what I was doing, but I talked to the people of this county and they wanted change."
Joye replaces William C. "Billy" Barnes, who was appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster first as an interim sheriff and then as full sheriff after former sheriff Kenney Boone was arrested in 2019 and pleaded guilty in January 2020.
Joye was sworn into office at approximately 6:15 p.m. by Judge Michael Nettles.
He spoke afterward. He said he had worked after the election to transition to the position.
"I promised change would come in the patrol division with boots on the ground," Joye said. "We've done just that."
He also said the office was working toward national certification.
S.C. Rep. Roger Kirby served as guest speaker at the swearing in, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by state Sen. Kent Williams.
Rev. John M. Calhoun provided the invocation, and Florence County Clerk of Court Doris O'Hara called the ceremony − technically it was a term of court − to order.
Prior to his election, Joye served as the director of security, athletic director and head football coach at The Carolina Academy near Lake City. He has held these positions since he retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol in January 2015.
He worked with the South Carolina Highway Patrol from Feb. 28, 1988, until his retirement. He worked in Dillon County from 1988 until 1996. He was promoted back to Florence County in 1996. Joye eventually returned as commanding officer for the eight-county Troop 5. He also worked for roughly 10 years as post commander for the troop.
Joye is the third new sheriff in the Pee Dee to be sworn into office in the past two days.
Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson was sworn in Sunday at the Center Theater in Hartsville by Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee.
He also introduced his command team during the ceremony, according to WPDE report. That outlet reported that Capt. Robin Bryant will head investigations, Capt. Curtis Brown will lead the patrol division, Maj. David Young will be over professional standards, Capt. Mark Young will oversee special investigations, Michael Hamlin will lead school resource officers, and Lt. Mike Hall will head court security.
Hudson, a Democrat, defeated former Sheriff Tony Chavis in the Democratic primary and Republican Michael August in the general election.
New Dillon County Sheriff Douglas "Humbunny" Pennell was sworn in at the Dillon County Courthouse by James Lockemy, chief justice of the South Carolina Court of Appeals.
He told WPDE that he felt the residents of Dillon County deserved more from their sheriff's office and that he wanted to return the passion he had as chief deputy to the sheriff's office.
He was elected over Republican Tracy Pelt in the Nov. 3 general election.
Democrats Brian Wallace (Marion County), Stephen Gardner (Williamsburg) and Charles Lemon (Marlboro) were reelected to the sheriff's position in their counties.