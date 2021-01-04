Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye sworn in

He spoke afterward. He said he had worked after the election to transition to the position.

"I promised change would come in the patrol division with boots on the ground," Joye said. "We've done just that."

He also said the office was working toward national certification.

S.C. Rep. Roger Kirby served as guest speaker at the swearing in, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by state Sen. Kent Williams.

Rev. John M. Calhoun provided the invocation, and Florence County Clerk of Court Doris O'Hara called the ceremony − technically it was a term of court − to order.

Prior to his election, Joye served as the director of security, athletic director and head football coach at The Carolina Academy near Lake City. He has held these positions since he retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol in January 2015.

He worked with the South Carolina Highway Patrol from Feb. 28, 1988, until his retirement. He worked in Dillon County from 1988 until 1996. He was promoted back to Florence County in 1996. Joye eventually returned as commanding officer for the eight-county Troop 5. He also worked for roughly 10 years as post commander for the troop.