FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder as well as other charges in connection with a Monday night shooting on East Howe Springs Road in Florence County.

Antwan Rashawn Goodman, 40, of 2824 Apple Valley Drive, was arrested by Florence County Sheriff's deputies and charged with one count each of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during hte commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and stalking, according to a release from the agency.

The charges stem from a 7 p.m. incident where deputies responded of shots fired into a car on East Howe Springs Road. Investigators said the victim was approached and threatened by multiple suspects and as he fled the area in his vehicle the suspects fired "multiple rounds at the victim and into the victim's vehicle," according to the release.

The release indicates two co-defendants also fired into the vehicle but they are not named in the release.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are possible, according to the release.

