Florence County Sheriff's deputies arrest two, seize almost a pound of methamphetamine

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A two-agency traffic stop Tuesday ended with two arrests and the seizure of almost a pound of methamphetamine.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday made a traffic stop at the intersection of Radio Drive and McLeod Boulevard and after a K9 deputy alerted to the odor of narcotics deputies conducted a probable case search, said Maj. Mike Nunn through a press release.
The Florence Police Department assisted in the stop, according to the release.
During the search deputies found more than 400 grams (.88 pounds) of methamphetamine.
Deputies charged Santa Cruz Lopez Santiago, 27, of Augusta, Ga., and Romero Oregon Norvelid, 31, of Avditalies S/N Col Las Palmas, Guasave, New Mexico with one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine, according to the release.
As of Thursday morning Santiago and Norvelid remained in custody at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.