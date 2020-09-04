Florence County Sheriff's deputies ask for public's help to find missing teen

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing teen.
Ganaya Marie Carter, 17, of Tall Oaks Drive in Florence, was last seen at approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday at her residence, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. She was wearing a black hooded shirt and black pants carrying a black backpack and a red backpack.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Ganaya is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 395, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.