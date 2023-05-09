FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two West Palm Beach residents were arrested Monday following a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 95.

Jorge Yandi Cabrera Tapanees, 31, and Yoel Luis Alvarez, 47, both of 5596 Coconut Road, West Palm Beach, Florida, were stopped by Florence County Sheriff's deputies assigned to the agency's criminal enforcement unit and, during the traffic stop, deputies developed "reasonable suspicion" of criminal activity and obtained consent to search the vehicle, according to a release from the agency.

The search turned up about 15 cloned credit cards, a dozen of which had unknown card holders' information. Furthermore, about $5,000 of merchandise "allegedly illegally obtained from the cloned credit cards" was discovered including household goods, lawn equipment and a 100-gallon fuel tank full of fuel, according to the release.

Both were charged with one count each of financial transaction card theft and receiving stolen goods valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.