Florence County Sheriff's deputies find six types of illegal narcotics during search

FLORENCE, S.C. – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office found six types of illegal narcotics during a search Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office announced that a search of a residence on Bellingham Court yielded approximately two kilos of fentanyl, one kilo of methamphetamine, two ounces of cocaine, three ounces of crack cocaine, two ounces of heroin and eight pounds of marijuana.
The search warrant that allowed investigators to locate the illegal narcotics was obtained as a result of an investigation that began approximately two months ago following a fatal drug overdose at the residence.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is continuing and charges and arrests are anticipated.
