Deputies responded to Sheba Lane near Pamplico at 10:55 p.m. Thursday and found a shooting victim who was treated by medics and transported to a Florence area hospital where he is reported in stable condition, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 421, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not need to leave you identify yourself to leave information. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You may also be entitled to a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.