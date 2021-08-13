Florence County sheriff's deputies investigating fight at West Florence High School

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Sheriff's Office school resource officers are investigating a fight that happened Thursday at West Florence High School about 4 p.m. – after school hours.
Maj. Mike Nunn, in a media advisory, wrote that law enforcement was notified about 4 a.m. Friday and are aware of video that is circulating on social media.
"SROs are in the process of reviewing the video and taking statements from witnesses," Nunn wrote.
Anyone with information regarding the fight is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 395, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for Apple and Android devices, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be eligible for for a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the fight.