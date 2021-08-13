 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County sheriff's deputies investigating fight at West Florence High School
0 Comments

Florence County sheriff's deputies investigating fight at West Florence High School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Sheriff's Office school resource officers are investigating a fight that happened Thursday at West Florence High School about 4 p.m. – after school hours.

Maj. Mike Nunn, in a media advisory, wrote that law enforcement was notified about 4 a.m. Friday and are aware of video that is circulating on social media.

"SROs are in the process of reviewing the video and taking statements from witnesses," Nunn wrote.

Anyone with information regarding the fight is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 395, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for Apple and Android devices, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be eligible for for a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the fight.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence hospitals brace for next COVID surge
Local News

Florence hospitals brace for next COVID surge

FLORENCE, S.C. -- As COVID-19 cases spike in the Pee Dee, fueled by the more readily spreadable Delta Variant, heads of care at two or the Pee Dee's largest healthcare organizations have one word of advice on how to avoid getting caught up in this spike.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert