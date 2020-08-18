You have permission to edit this article.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies out on Timmonsville manhunt
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. − Florence County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday evening were on Deerfield Road near Timmonsville conducting a manhunt.

Maj. Mike Nunn said deputies arrived at the residence to serve a warrant and the person named in the warrant ran.

Nunn said the agency would be out there until the suspect was either in custody or continued efforts were considered unproductive.

Nunn said that they would, at some point, take the suspect into custody.

