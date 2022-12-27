Florence County Sheriff's deputies search for missing Scranton woman

SCRANTON, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a missing Scranton woman.
Angela Hickson, 45, of 1840 Bozy Road was last seen leaving her residence at about 9:30 p.m. Monday in a dark blue 2004 Honda Accord with SC Tags SZU 522, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Hickson was last known to be wearing a pink shirt, grey hoodie, jeans and blue Nike sneakers.
Family members told investigators Hickson suffers from schizophrenia, according to the release.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Hickson is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 327 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.