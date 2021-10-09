 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County Sheriff's deputies searching for missing Florence teen
0 Comments

Florence County Sheriff's deputies searching for missing Florence teen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tymira Janiah Graham

Tymira Janiah Graham

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old.

Tymira Janiah Graham, age 14 was last seen leaving her residence on Leigh Lane, Florence, at approximately 2 pm Friday, according to Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators.

She is described as standing approximately 5'7" and weighing about 120 pounds with natural hear in a bun and a light birthmark on the right side of her neck, according to a release from the agency.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Graham is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be eligible for a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person involved in a crime.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Lawsuit says Florence County Detention Center inmate who died in 2019 committed suicide

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – An inmate who died at the Florence County Detention Center hanged himself according to a lawsuit filed Friday. Attorneys for Kim Rogers Turner, the personal representative of the estate of Lloyd Bradley Turner, filed a summons and complaint in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas alleging that Florence County, its sheriff's office, the detention center and a doctor and a nurse committed medical malpractice that led to Lloyd Bradley Turner's 2019 death. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert