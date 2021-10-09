Florence County Sheriff's deputies searching for missing Florence teen

She is described as standing approximately 5'7" and weighing about 120 pounds with natural hear in a bun and a light birthmark on the right side of her neck, according to a release from the agency.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Graham is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be eligible for a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person involved in a crime.