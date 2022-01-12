 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County sheriff's deputies searching for missing man
Florence County sheriff's deputies searching for missing man

Rex Judson Rogers

 Florence County Sheriff’s Office Photo

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a man reported missing since Jan. 6.

Rex Judson Rogers, 48, of 209 Deer Road was last seen wearing a brown, long-sleeve short with a flag on it and navy pants, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Rogers is about 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 176 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact a sheriff’s office investigator at 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or submit a tip on the agency’s free app for Apple and Android devices. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting information at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P3Tips app on your phone or calling 888-CRIME-SC. You can earn cash rewards up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of people involved in crime.

