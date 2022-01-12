Florence County sheriff's deputies searching for missing man

Rex Judson Rogers, 48, of 209 Deer Road was last seen wearing a brown, long-sleeve short with a flag on it and navy pants, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact a sheriff’s office investigator at 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or submit a tip on the agency’s free app for Apple and Android devices. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting information at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P3Tips app on your phone or calling 888-CRIME-SC. You can earn cash rewards up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of people involved in crime.