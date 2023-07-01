According to Investigators, Bernice McFadden, age 77 was last seen June 30 at approximately 11 p.m. when she left from her residential care facility. Family members indicate that McFadden suffers from dementia, Alzheimer’s and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and is dependent on medication. She may be traveling as a passenger in a burgundy Toyota Camry.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of McFadden is asked to contact Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 498 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.