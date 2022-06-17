 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence County Sheriff's deputies seek Florence man charged with murder

  • 0
Semori Seven McKnight

Semori Seven McKnight

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with the March 25 killing of SHawn Gibson opn Byrd Street in Timmonsville.

Semori Seven McKnight, 26, of 2513 S. Robeson Ave., Florence is charged with one county of murder, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

McKnight is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to the release.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of McKnight is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 327 or "Submit-A-Tip" on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the "P3 Tips" app on your Apple or Android device or call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election Results

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A look at some of the contested races from Tuesday's primary.

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Frank Willis, Florence's third-longest-serving mayor, a true gentleman, someone who laid the groundwork for Florence's economic growth and who made connections and built teams died Friday morning at 5 a.m.

Woman dies in Florence crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A motorcycle passenger died Thursday following a Wednesday night crash at the intersection of Irby and Palmetto Streets.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Syrian refugees: More than 13 million displaced in conflict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert