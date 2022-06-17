Florence County Sheriff's deputies seek Florence man charged with murder

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with the March 25 killing of SHawn Gibson opn Byrd Street in Timmonsville.
Semori Seven McKnight, 26, of 2513 S. Robeson Ave., Florence is charged with one county of murder, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
McKnight is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to the release.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of McKnight is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 327 or "Submit-A-Tip" on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the "P3 Tips" app on your Apple or Android device or call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.