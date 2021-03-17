Florence County Sheriff's deputies seek public's help to find missing man

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man reported missing from his North Florence residence.

David Julius Peterson, 20, of 1519 North Alpine Trail was last seen Tuesday at 11 p.m., according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Peterson stands about 5'10" tall and weighs about 260 pounds with a muscular build, according to the relese. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and camp shoes.

"According to family members, Peterson suffers from intellectual disabilities and ADHD," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release on Peterson.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact sheriff's office investigator at 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or submit a tip on the agency's free app for Apple and Android devices. You can also submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting information at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P3Tips app on your phone or calling 888-CRIME-SC. You can earn cash rewards up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of people involved in crime.