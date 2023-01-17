 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence County Sheriff's deputies seek stolen golf cart

  • 0
Golf Cart

Florence County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's assistance to locate "Southern Life," a golf cart reported missing off Vox Highway.

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's assistance to locate "Southern Life," a golf cart reported missing off Vox Highway.

The Tar Heel Blue 2014 Yamaha cart was taken from a residence on Vox Highway near Johnsonville, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the theft is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 327 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnsonville, Hemingway residents indicted in PPP fraud scheme

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three defendants – all of whom were U.S. Postal Service employees during this alleged fraud scheme and two of them from the Pee Dee – have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Second employee arrested in death at Darlington County care facility

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September. Local news outlets report Myasia Toya McCoy was arrested by Darlington County sheriff's deputies last week. She's charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult. An arrest warrant states McCoy moved drugs from a secured area to an unsecured area, which led to a resident dying from a drug overdose. The victim hasn't been named. McCoy is the second employee to be arrested. Deputies arrested Brian Anthony James on the same charge in October.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Head of UN nuclear watchdog says experts to stay permanently in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert