FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies working with the agency's criminal enforcement unit Thursday resolved a Florida kidnapping with a traffic stop on a vehicle for going about 100 through Florence on Interstate 95.

Deputies charged Bryan Thomas Bradley, 26, of 8303 Old Plank Road, Fredericksburg with one count of reckless driving and will keep him in custody until the Jacksonville (Florida) County Sheriff's Office can come and get him, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies made the traffic stop at mile marker 164 north bound and, after dealing with the driver, "developed reasonable suspicion of other criminal activity which led to the discovery of an elderly kidnapping victim from Florence," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release.

"According to authorities at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Bryan Thomas Bradley is alleged to have kidnapped his father in Florida and was transporting him against his will to Virginia," according to the release.

The elderly man was taken to a Florence area hospital for treatment of a medical issue.

"Our CEU deputies are specially trained to recognize the signs of drug and contraband trafficking, human trafficking and other criminal activity on the major highways and interstate of this country," said Sheriff T.J. Joye. " This is just another example of his this unit protects the public."