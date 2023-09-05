FLORENCE, S.C. -- Teens and Cops Together (T.A.C.T.), a community outreach by deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Florence Recreation Department, will play host to a basketball tournament Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Pearl Moore Gym located at 500 Barnes Street, Florence.

The T.A.C.T. team, consisting of local law enforcement officers and youth, will compete against the Timmonsville Police Department. Halftime and musical entertainment will be provided by DJ SHI-C with a performed by “Xtreme Athletics.”

Sponsors for the event are Real Rare Bread, Northwest Men’s Club, K Jay’s Catering, LLC, Soul Train Express, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Food Lion, South State Bank, Gateway Realty Group, AT&T, Nine:11 Sports and Wellness and Draper G. Myers Mortuary, LLC.

Admission is free.

“This event gets better each year and is another great example of our deputies reaching out to the communities we serve,” Sheriff TJ Joye said. “Working together, we can make a difference in the lives of our young people. Come out on Sept. 9 and see the FCSO team take on the Timmonsville Police.”