Florence County sheriff's deputy awarded Medal of Valor

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Veteran Florence County Sheriff's Office patrol deputy Lt. Johnny "Jolly" Hicks was awarded the Medal of Valor on Thursday by the South Carolina Sheriff's Association.
The ceremony took place in Columbia and the award was presented by Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye.
Hicks earned the award Sept. 17, 2021, when a Lake City police officer was struck and killed during a vehicle pursuit. A short time after that incident, a carjacking occurred on Frierson Road.
Communications officers sent a description of the carjacked vehicle and Hicks saw the car near Olanta, according to the sheriff's office.
Hicks pursued the driver, who refused to stop. When the driver stopped and ran from the vehicle Hicks pursued on foot, then again by vehicle after the suspect ran back to the carjacked vehicle and drove off, according to the sheriff's office.
Hicks eventually ended the pursuit on Center Road where he executed a PIT maneuver that forced the carjacked vehicle into a ditch, at which time he jumped from his cruiser and arrested the suspect.
Hicks was eventually taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in the incident.
The suspect, already wanted by the sheriff's office on a domestic violence warrant, was charged by SLED with the death of the Lake City officer. He was also charged with carjacking and failure to stop for a blue light.
The Medal of Valor is presented to officers who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness and presence of mind or act with unusual swiftness, regardless of their personal safety in an attempt to save human life.
"Lt. Hicks exhibited exemplary bravery and expert application of the PIT maneuver to prevent a violent suspect from escaping and further harming the citizens of Florence County," said Joye. "He exemplifies everything the Medal of Valor stands for."