 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County sheriff's deputy awarded Medal of Valor
0 Comments

Florence County sheriff's deputy awarded Medal of Valor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Veteran Florence County Sheriff's Office patrol deputy Lt. Johnny "Jolly" Hicks  was awarded the Medal of Valor on Thursday by the South Carolina Sheriff's Association.

The ceremony took place in Columbia and the award was presented by Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye.

Hicks earned the award Sept. 17, 2021, when a Lake City police officer was struck and killed during a vehicle pursuit. A short time after that incident, a carjacking occurred on Frierson Road.

Communications officers sent a description of the carjacked vehicle and Hicks saw the car near Olanta, according to the sheriff's office. 

Hicks pursued the driver, who refused to stop. When the driver stopped and ran from the vehicle Hicks pursued on foot, then again by vehicle after the suspect ran back to the carjacked vehicle and drove off, according to the sheriff's office.

Hicks eventually ended the pursuit on Center Road where he executed a PIT maneuver that forced the carjacked vehicle into a ditch, at which time he jumped from his cruiser and arrested the suspect.

Hicks was eventually taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in the incident.

The suspect, already wanted by the sheriff's office on a domestic violence warrant, was charged by SLED with the death of the Lake City officer. He was also charged with carjacking and failure to stop for a blue light.

The Medal of Valor is presented to officers who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness and presence of mind or act with unusual swiftness, regardless of their personal safety in an attempt to save human life.

"Lt. Hicks exhibited exemplary bravery and expert application of the PIT maneuver to prevent a violent suspect from escaping and further harming the citizens of Florence County," said Joye. "He exemplifies everything the Medal of Valor stands for."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Electric flying cars are about to takeoff and they could be future industry leaders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command
Local News

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery
Local News

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.

Local News

Pee Dee placed under winter storm watch

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Confidence remains low at to how much ice the Pee Dee will get and what the impact of that ice will be, but the forecast contains no mystery as to whether or not it will happen at all.

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game
Local News

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert