 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence County sheriff's lieutenant fired following DUI charge

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Saturday afternoon responded to Pine Needles Road near Ebenezer Road to a report of a car in the road with an unconscious driver.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the driver, identified as Michael Wayne Bellflowers. Medics with Florence County EMS transported him to a Florence area hospital where he was treated.

Florence Police charged Bellflowers with driving under the influence and he "remained in the care of the hospital," according to a release from the agency.

Bellflowers was a lieutenant with the Florence County Sheriff's Office but was discharged Monday, said Maj. Mike Nunn.

There is no record that he has yet been booked on the charge.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — Even cold, wind and a tornado watch couldn't keep around 20,000 fans of former President Donald Trump from attending a rally held Saturday near the Florence Regional Airport to support Trump endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington.

Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request. 

Holtz to speak at Save America rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — College Football Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz will be in Florence for the Save America rally. Save America announced Holtz, South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick, former Seventh Congressional District candidate Graham Allen and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd would be speaking at the rally that will also feature former President Donald Trump.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian city counts its losses, braces for attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert