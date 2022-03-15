Florence County sheriff's lieutenant fired following DUI charge

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Saturday afternoon responded to Pine Needles Road near Ebenezer Road to a report of a car in the road with an unconscious driver.
Upon arrival officers made contact with the driver, identified as Michael Wayne Bellflowers. Medics with Florence County EMS transported him to a Florence area hospital where he was treated.
Florence Police charged Bellflowers with driving under the influence and he "remained in the care of the hospital," according to a release from the agency.
Bellflowers was a lieutenant with the Florence County Sheriff's Office but was discharged Monday, said Maj. Mike Nunn.
There is no record that he has yet been booked on the charge.