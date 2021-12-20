 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
Florence County Sheriff's Office continue to search for Elizabeth Cecelia Cook
0 Comments

Florence County Sheriff's Office continue to search for Elizabeth Cecelia Cook

  • 0
Elizabeth Cecelia Cook

Elizabeth Cecelia Cook, 13, of Florence was reported missing on Dec. 9.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office continue to search for Elizabeth Cecelia Cook. 

Cook, 13, of Florence was reported missing on Dec. 9. after last being seen at her residence at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

When last seen, she was wearing a light gray hoodie and dark gray sweatpants. Cook stands approximately 5'2", weighs around 98 pounds and has piercings on her nose. 

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding Cook's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-665-2121 ext. 395, to submit an anonymous tip on the sheriff's office mobile application or via Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee. 

Crime stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Local News

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019. 

+2
Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography
Local News

Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography

FLORENCE, S.C. – In just over two years, Haley Andersen will have earned a marketing degree from Francis Marion University and started her own award-winning business. What’s more, she’s one of two 20-year-olds graduating this fall, the youngest in the class. This isn’t the typical timeline for a college graduate, but Anderson’s story is hardly typical.

Pamela Evette challenges Darlington County business leaders to change the narrative of technical education
Local News

Pamela Evette challenges Darlington County business leaders to change the narrative of technical education

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette issued a challenge to those attending the Darlington County Economic Development Summit Tuesday afternoon. Evette, a Republican who was elected lieutenant governor in 2018, moderated a panel at the summit held Tuesday morning at the Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Performing Arts Center on the campus of Coker University. 

Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice
Local News

Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest South Carolina Court of Appeals justice was sworn into office Thursday afternoon at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty administered the office of oath to former 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court Judge Jay Vinson Jr. during the ceremony.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert