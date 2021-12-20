FLORENCE, S.C. – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office continue to search for Elizabeth Cecelia Cook.
Cook, 13, of Florence was reported missing on Dec. 9. after last being seen at her residence at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
When last seen, she was wearing a light gray hoodie and dark gray sweatpants. Cook stands approximately 5'2", weighs around 98 pounds and has piercings on her nose.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding Cook's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-665-2121 ext. 395, to submit an anonymous tip on the sheriff's office mobile application or via Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee.
Crime stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
