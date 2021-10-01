Florence County Sheriff's Office dash cam shows Thursday morning fatal pursuit

FLORENCE, S.C. — Dash cam video of the early-Thursday-morning pursuit in which a Florence man died shows the brief pursuit, the final seconds as the Toyota Corolla ran into a pond and the initial, ultimately futile, attempts to rescue the driver.

The video starts abut 3:15 a.m. after a Florence County aheriff's deputy got turned around on Alligator Road to go after the vehicle that passed him in excess of 90 miles an hour, according to a media advisory.

After the Corolla turned onto Freedom Boulevard it slowed, as if to stop, in the center lane before it sped off.

As the pursuit neared Pamplico Highway the deputy slowed almost to a stop for the red light while the Corolla went through the intersection, at speed, in the left lane, moved quickly into the right lane before it appeared to bounce off the curb near an entrance to MUSC Health Florence when it shot to the left, across a raised concrete median and then over three curbs before it ran through a fence, some brush and into the retention pond.

"Major 10-50, get everybody rolling (crash, send fire and ambulance)," the deputy called in as he crossed Pamplico Highway.