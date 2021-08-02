Florence County Sheriff's Office, Florence Police Department hosting open carry law forums

FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of the Pee Dee looking for more information about South Carolina’s new open carry laws have an opportunity to learn at two events in Florence County.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police Department will host forums at 7 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapman Auditorium of the Robert McNair Science Building on the campus of Francis Marion University and at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Continuum in Lake City.
South Carolina’s open carry with training law was approved by the General Assembly earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on May 19.
For more information, contact Maj. Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 ext. 386 or at mnunn@fcso.org.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
