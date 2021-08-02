 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County Sheriff's Office, Florence Police Department hosting open carry law forums
0 Comments

Florence County Sheriff's Office, Florence Police Department hosting open carry law forums

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of the Pee Dee looking for more information about South Carolina’s new open carry laws have an opportunity to learn at two events in Florence County.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police Department will host forums at 7 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapman Auditorium of the Robert McNair Science Building on the campus of Francis Marion University and at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Continuum in Lake City.

South Carolina’s open carry with training law was approved by the General Assembly earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on May 19.

For more information, contact Maj. Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 ext. 386 or at mnunn@fcso.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones
Local News

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert