Florence County Sheriff's Office, Florence Police Department to tackle crime in 'Little Las Vegas'

“We have restructured this office," Joye said. "This is your office. Accountability and transparency. I will never hide anything from you or will I ever tell you a lie. If we did it, we’re going to own up to it.”

One of the changes Joye made was to increase the number of deputies in the patrol division. He said that he had increased the number from five or six per shift to 12. Joye added that he would like to increase that number to 20 per shift but understood the county's budget could not easily accommodate that.

Joye said that the response time of deputies had been cut in half from 13:41 to 7:52, a reduction of 44%. He added that since Jan. 5 deputies have caught 20 people in the process of committing crimes.

He added that deputies have seized 77.43 grams of crack cocaine, 1,075.67 grams of powder cocaine. 51.2 grams of heroin, 141 pounds of marijuana, 1,596.65 pounds of meth and 501 controlled substances. Joye said that 71 drug arrests have happened in the past month and a half.

He added that deputies have seized 129 illegal weapons, conducted 48 undercover drug buys, and seized four vehicles.

Joye also said that the sheriff's office has changed its weapons from 45 mm to 9 mm, that the office is in the process of adding bodycams thanks to Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., and will also be upgrading uniforms.

