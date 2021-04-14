Florence County Sheriff's Office, Florence Police Department to tackle crime in 'Little Las Vegas'

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department are preparing to tackle crime in the area of the Interstate 95 and West Lucas Street interchange.
Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye spoke about the formation of a task force at the monthly meeting of the Florence County Republican Party.
"We partnered up with Chief [Allen] Heidler with the city of Florence," Joye said. "We have a task force that we're forming. We're going to work together. We have a little Las Vegas out at Lucas Street [U.S. Route 52] and I-95. We're steady working that."
One of the nicknames of Las Vegas is Sin City because of the easy access to gambling in the city. Although banned in Las Vegas, prostitution is legal in certain Nevada counties.
Joye said later that he hoped the city code enforcement staff could work to investigate the properties in the area that are inside the city. He said that some of the hotels in the area did not need to be open.
He was later asked about sex trafficking in the county. He spoke about the area of West Lucas again in response, saying that there are hotels in the area that are used by prostitutes.
Joye also spoke of the changes he had made to the office since he became sheriff in January.
“We have restructured this office," Joye said. "This is your office. Accountability and transparency. I will never hide anything from you or will I ever tell you a lie. If we did it, we’re going to own up to it.”
One of the changes Joye made was to increase the number of deputies in the patrol division. He said that he had increased the number from five or six per shift to 12. Joye added that he would like to increase that number to 20 per shift but understood the county's budget could not easily accommodate that.
Joye said that the response time of deputies had been cut in half from 13:41 to 7:52, a reduction of 44%. He added that since Jan. 5 deputies have caught 20 people in the process of committing crimes.
He added that deputies have seized 77.43 grams of crack cocaine, 1,075.67 grams of powder cocaine. 51.2 grams of heroin, 141 pounds of marijuana, 1,596.65 pounds of meth and 501 controlled substances. Joye said that 71 drug arrests have happened in the past month and a half.
He added that deputies have seized 129 illegal weapons, conducted 48 undercover drug buys, and seized four vehicles.
Joye also said that the sheriff's office has changed its weapons from 45 mm to 9 mm, that the office is in the process of adding bodycams thanks to Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., and will also be upgrading uniforms.