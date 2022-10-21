Florence County Sheriff's Office: Keep your guns safe from thieves

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence County Sheriff's Office has asked the community to take steps to prevent criminals from obtaining firearms by burglarizing unattended vehicles.

"The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a series of vehicle burglaries on the east side of Florence County toward the Pamplico and Johnsonville area over the last several days where firearms and other valuables have been stolen from vehicles," said Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan through a release.

"Firearms pose a substantial risk to the community and the safety of officers. The Sheriff’s Office would like to ask our citizens not to leave any valuables and especially firearms in your unattended vehicles," Sullivan wrote in the release.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 Ext. 375.