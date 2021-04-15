 Skip to main content
Florence County Sheriff's Office launches foundation to support its efforts
FCSO Foundation Presser

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Mike Nunn speaks Thursday afternoon at a press conference in the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation office in Florence.

 Matthew Robertson, Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has formed a foundation to provide extra support for its personnel.

The formation of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Foundation through the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation was announced at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“At the Florence County Sheriff’s office, law enforcement isn’t just a job. It’s a calling to public service,” said Maj. Mike Nunn, agency spokesman, at the news conference at the foundation office in Florence.

“The ultimate goal of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Foundation is to provide our deputies with the best training, equipment and support necessary to fulfill that calling, which are not always available through the budgetary process,” Nunn said.

The foundation will have a fund to purchase such things as body armor, dogs and training as well as to provide assistance to the families of deputies killed or wounded in the line of duty or to deputies who are experiencing a particular family hardship, Nunn said.

“We’re large enough we need to do a lot better at providing for the men and women of the sheriff’s office in our community,” Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said. “We are the size that we need to get moving in the right direction, and that’s exactly what we’re doing now.”

The foundation’s support is designed to be above and beyond that provided through the agency’s annual budget through Florence County Council, Joye said.

“They have been very supportive of the efforts we have put forth since Jan. 5. I look forward to working with them in numbers and starting salaries and more boots on the ground,” the sheriff said. “I told the chairman the other day that my goal was to get 20 deputies on the first shift.”

“I’m very happy and the council has been very supportive,” Joye said.

So far the fund has collected tax-deductible donations of more than $12,000.

The fund will be overseen by an advisory board that will initially consist of Katie Godwin, Rocky Pearce, Rick Saunders, Anna Franks, Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan and Nunn.

“This board will receive and initiate requests for expenditures and provide guidance and recommendations to Eastern Carolina Community Foundation for the expenditure of foundation funds for charitable purposes,” Nunn said.

The agency wanted to work within the community to establish the foundation and the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation was a natural partner with which to grow and serve the community.

There will be a link on the agency’s website, http://www.fcso.org/, with directions on how to make donations as well as a way where credit card donations can be made online.

