Florence County Sheriff's Office launches foundation to support its efforts

The foundation’s support is designed to be above and beyond that provided through the agency’s annual budget through Florence County Council, Joye said.

“They have been very supportive of the efforts we have put forth since Jan. 5. I look forward to working with them in numbers and starting salaries and more boots on the ground,” the sheriff said. “I told the chairman the other day that my goal was to get 20 deputies on the first shift.”

“I’m very happy and the council has been very supportive,” Joye said.

So far the fund has collected tax-deductible donations of more than $12,000.

The fund will be overseen by an advisory board that will initially consist of Katie Godwin, Rocky Pearce, Rick Saunders, Anna Franks, Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan and Nunn.

“This board will receive and initiate requests for expenditures and provide guidance and recommendations to Eastern Carolina Community Foundation for the expenditure of foundation funds for charitable purposes,” Nunn said.

The agency wanted to work within the community to establish the foundation and the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation was a natural partner with which to grow and serve the community.

There will be a link on the agency’s website, http://www.fcso.org/, with directions on how to make donations as well as a way where credit card donations can be made online.