Florence County Sheriff's Office: One stabbed, another in custody
Florence County Sheriff's Office: One stabbed, another in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies have a "person of interest" in custody following a Monday morning stabbing.

Deputies responded shortly before 11:30 to 1740 West Pine Lake Drive to a reported stabbing, according a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office and Florence County Communications.

Upon arrival deputies found a victim who was transported by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital for treatment.

Deputies also took a "person of interest" into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

