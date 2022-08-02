Florence County Sheriff's Office pursuit ends with suspect in custody, three damaged cruisers

FLORENCE, S.C. -- An attempt to serve a warrant Tuesday ended in a series of wrecks -- the last one being a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies from the warrants and street crime divisions attempted to serve a warrant on a suspect on Gilbert Drive, according to a release from the agency.
The suspect fled in a tan Yukon and, in doing so, first struck a deputy's' cruiser which started the pursuit.
The pursuit ended at Church and Barringer streets where a deputy initiated a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) which rolled the Yukon, according to the release.
The suspect was transported to a Florence area hospital where they were treated and released into sheriff's office custody.
Following the pursuit the suspect's vehicle was discovered to have been reported stolen earlier.
People are also reading…
During the pursuit a total of three cruisers were damaged but no deputies were injured.