Florence County Sheriff's Office pursuit ends with suspect in custody, three damaged cruisers

FLORENCE, S.C. -- An attempt to serve a warrant Tuesday ended in a series of wrecks -- the last one being a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies from the warrants and street crime divisions attempted to serve a warrant on a suspect on Gilbert Drive, according to a release from the agency.

The suspect fled in a tan Yukon and, in doing so, first struck a deputy's' cruiser which started the pursuit.

The pursuit ended at Church and Barringer streets where a deputy initiated a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) which rolled the Yukon, according to the release.

The suspect was transported to a Florence area hospital where they were treated and released into sheriff's office custody.

Following the pursuit the suspect's vehicle was discovered to have been reported stolen earlier.

During the pursuit a total of three cruisers were damaged but no deputies were injured.

