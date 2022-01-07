Florence County Sheriff's Office releases body cam video of Wednesday deputy-involved shooting

As the pursuit crosses Tara Village the deputy comes to a stop, jumps out of the cruiser and runs after Abdul Timmons, 27, as they cross a debris pile and shrubs and run into Southern Pines.

The deputy fires his Taser once with no obvious effect or indication he hit Timmons. The deputy reloads it on the run.

At the intersection of South Oliver and South Dingle Drives, the deputy threatens the still-running Timmons with the Taser.

Timmons turns with a gun in his hand.

The deputy moves the Taser from his right hand to his left and appears to discard it on the ground. It can be seen on the pavement as the deputy backs away from the suspect.

“Don’t you do it,” the deputy shouts.

“Back up,” Timmons replies.

“Put it down,” the deputy shouts a second time.

“Back up, back up,” Timmons replies.

Two shots are fired, Timmons falls and someone in the park starts screaming.