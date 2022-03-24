Florence County Sheriff's Office releases video from Tuesday night fatal pursuit

FLORENCE, S.C. — Tuesday night's Interstate 95 traffic stop that ended with a pursuit and fiery crash started with a pickup truck that was going 80 in a 60-mile-an-hour zone, according to dash cam video released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The action, from attempted traffic stop to crash, lasts about 10 minutes.

A Florence County sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop on a red Dodge Ram pickup but not until the truck traveled about two miles before it pulled over in response to the deputy's blue lights.

The deputy went to the passenger-side window for the initial contact with the driver and passenger — something done to keep the deputy safe in an interstate traffic stop, said Maj. Mike Nunn.

The deputy asked the driver to carefully step out and walk back to the cruiser, which the deputy also did as he said into his radio that he smelled marijuana in the truck cab.

As the deputy talked to the driver in the cruiser she denied that either of the people in the truck smoked marijuana and said the truck was rented by a friend for the two of them to use.

The driver was asked to step out of the cruiser and to stand in view of the dash cam while the deputy told two other deputies who had arrived as backup to get the passenger out of the truck so it could be searched.

As the two backup deputies ask the passenger to get out of the truck, the passenger jumps the center console into the driver's seat and drives off as one of the deputies tries, unsuccessfully, to Tase him.

One of the backup deputies is first out of the traffic stop in pursuit followed by the deputy who made the initial stop. The driver is left in custody of one of the backup deputies.

The backup deputy, as he pursues up the interstate, calls out that the driver threw something from the truck — something that would later be determined by investigators to have been methamphetamine, Nunn said.

The pickup exits the interstate at TV Road and runs at pursuit speed down the ramp and into the back of an 18-wheeler where the pickup truck essentially disintegrates and catches fire. Deputies on scene speculate that the truck was going in excess of 100 miles an hour when it struck the trailer and left a very noticeable indentation.

Deputies use a fire extinguisher from the truck's cab to knock down the fire, though the remains of the truck continue to smoke.

The dash-cam video plays out with the arrival of further backup from the sheriff's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol, the sending of a deputy to look for what was thrown from the truck, speculation that the driver didn't survive the impact, a call to the chief deputy and the arrival of both Windy Hill Fire Rescue and medics with Florence County EMS.

The truck's first driver, Gabrielle Marie Green, 17, from Loris, is charged with trafficking meth and, as of Thursday afternoon, remained in the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 surety bond.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken hasn't yet released the identity of the passenger/second driver.