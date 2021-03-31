Florence County Sheriff's Office seeking information about September 2018 murder

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jarvis Anthony Wright's family is still searching for answers nearly three years after his murder.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that Wright's family will host a celebration of his life Saturday and that the family is asking for the community's help to locate the person or persons responsible for his murder.

Wright was killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 6, 2018, after two men shot into a barn behind a residence on Hyman Street. Another person was injured by the gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing a dark SUV leave the scene afterward.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to the sheriff's office tip line at 843-665-2121, extension 374, or on the sheriff's office mobile application.

Anonymous tips can be left via Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee's website, peedeeswanted.com, the 1-800-CRIME-SC tip line or the P3 tips mobile application.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

