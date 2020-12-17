 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in Sober or Slammer
0 comments

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in Sober or Slammer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FCSO New Year's Eve

Florence County Sheriff’s Lt. Tony Fox  talks with a driver during a traffic stop on Freedom Boulevard at East Palmetto Street on Dec. 31, 2019.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will join with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and other law enforcement agencies across the state for “Sober or Slammer,” a statewide initiative to prevent alcohol related fatalities in South Carolina during the holidays.

The operation is characterized by concentrated, high-visibility traffic enforcement with heightened public awareness.

“The member agencies of the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will be out in force during the holiday season to enforce the traffic laws in an effort to reduce alcohol related accidents and fatalities.” Sheriff Billy Barnes said. “These tragic accidents are always easily preventable. It’s simple. If you drink, don’t drive. Designate a driver, call a friend or even a cab, but don’t get behind the wheel and risk arrest, or even worse, injuring or killing someone else.”

In addition, South Carolina has a “Zero Tolerance” when it comes to the purchase, possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages by anyone under the age of 21. Under this law, anyone under age with any measurable amount of alcohol in their system while operating a motor vehicle breaks the law. Motorists can also report suspected driving under the influence by calling*HP or Emergency 911.

“Public involvement is critical in enforcing the DUI laws. Help us make this the year that no one in Florence County faces the tragedy of an alcohol related motor vehicle fatality this Holiday Season. Together, we can make this happen,” Barnes said. “From all of us at FCSO, have a Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI
Local News

Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI

FLORENCE, S.C. — A candidate running for Florence City Council has been charged with driving under the influence. Robby Hill was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning according to records of the sheriff's office. He was released Thursday afternoon on a $2,000 surety bond. 

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested
Local News

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. — A third member of the Hopkins family is facing criminal charges. The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, of Florence, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault on a police officer, third degree assault and battery, and public disorderly conduct. 

State tops 3k COVID cases for second straight day
Local News

State tops 3k COVID cases for second straight day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced an additional 3,047 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 76 probable cases along with the confirmed deaths of a dozen residents from the virus.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert