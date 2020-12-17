Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in Sober or Slammer

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will join with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and other law enforcement agencies across the state for “Sober or Slammer,” a statewide initiative to prevent alcohol related fatalities in South Carolina during the holidays.

The operation is characterized by concentrated, high-visibility traffic enforcement with heightened public awareness.

“The member agencies of the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will be out in force during the holiday season to enforce the traffic laws in an effort to reduce alcohol related accidents and fatalities.” Sheriff Billy Barnes said. “These tragic accidents are always easily preventable. It’s simple. If you drink, don’t drive. Designate a driver, call a friend or even a cab, but don’t get behind the wheel and risk arrest, or even worse, injuring or killing someone else.”