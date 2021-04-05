 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County Sheriff's Office undercover operation leads to meth bust
0 comments

Florence County Sheriff's Office undercover operation leads to meth bust

{{featured_button_text}}
Timothy Jamaal Forte

Timothy Jamaal Forte, 38, of Rock Hill or Hartsville, was arrested last Wednesday.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – An undercover operation led to the arrest of a Rock Hill man who may be staying in Hartsville last Wednesday. 

The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that Timothy Jamaal Forte, 38, of Rock Hill, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

The penalties if Forte is convicted of the trafficking or distribution charges depends on whether he has previously been convicted of the same charge.

First trafficking offense convictions carry prison sentences of between three and 10 years – none of which can be suspended –and a fine of $25,000. Second convictions carry penalties of between five and 30 years, none of which can be suspended, and a fine of $50,000. Third and subsequent offenses carry penalties of between 25 and 30 years, none of which can be suspended, and a fine of $50,000. 

First distribution offense convictions carry a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, a $25,000 fine or both. Second offenses carry penalties of between five and 30 years in prison, a $50,000 fine or both. Third offenses carry penalties of between 10 and 30 years, a $50,000 fine, or both. 

Forte was arrested after allegedly delivering a quantity of the substance to undercover officers on March 30 and being found in possession of more than 10 grams of the substance during a traffic stop the next day. 

When he was arrested, Forte provided an address in Hartsville to officers. 

He has been released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 surety bond. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden didn't push for MLB All Star decision

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun
Local News

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man is behind bars following the execution of a search warrant. The Florence Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a search of a residence in the 900 block West Sumter Street yielded approximately 63 grams of cocaine base –commonly referred to as crack cocaine–, approximately 15 grams of cocaine, 103 grams of marijuana, and 2 handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

McLeod, Darlington Raceway deliver second doses
Local News

McLeod, Darlington Raceway deliver second doses

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The chicane drivers had to handle at Darlington Raceway was different Thursday but community support was there in force and the end result was the same -- a short shot down pit row, a sharp left turn into the Cup Garage and a second COVID-19 vaccine.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert