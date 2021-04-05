Florence County Sheriff's Office undercover operation leads to meth bust

FLORENCE, S.C. – An undercover operation led to the arrest of a Rock Hill man who may be staying in Hartsville last Wednesday.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that Timothy Jamaal Forte, 38, of Rock Hill, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

The penalties if Forte is convicted of the trafficking or distribution charges depends on whether he has previously been convicted of the same charge.

First trafficking offense convictions carry prison sentences of between three and 10 years – none of which can be suspended –and a fine of $25,000. Second convictions carry penalties of between five and 30 years, none of which can be suspended, and a fine of $50,000. Third and subsequent offenses carry penalties of between 25 and 30 years, none of which can be suspended, and a fine of $50,000.

First distribution offense convictions carry a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, a $25,000 fine or both. Second offenses carry penalties of between five and 30 years in prison, a $50,000 fine or both. Third offenses carry penalties of between 10 and 30 years, a $50,000 fine, or both.