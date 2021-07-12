Florence County shows off fleet of new rescue boats

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. − If Florence County doesn't have a navy, it at least has the start of one with four new boats the county's unified fire district added to it's existing resources.
The county just completed the purchase of four boats for $92,000 and added $31,000 to the purchase price to equip them and still has $25,000 budgeted for training on them for water rescue.
The district can now respond with 15-foot boats, 18-foot boats or a 20-foot boat when necessary.
The boats will be used for rescues on the county's 176.47 miles of navigable waterways.
The boats were on display behind the Johnsonville Fire Department's headquarters station on Possom Fork Road.
Plans to purchase boats have been percolating within the emergency services since 2016 − a year firefighters made more than 200 water rescues in county boats, firefighters' personal boats and, in one instance, in a borrowed boat, Florence County Councilman Roger Postman said.
The original impetus for the boats, though, failed to take hold. But the need arose again last year, said Sam Brockington, Florence County's Unified Fire District coordinator.
"Last year Johnsonville rescue had two water rescues back to back where they had to get their personal boats," Brockington said. "That's not a positive situation anyway you look at it. We started last year in this room last fall."
"Florence County has always been in need of water rescue, but I didn't realize to what level until I got to Robbie Erving with our county GIS. It's amazing to me if you look at your map and see that there's 65 miles of [Great] Pee Dee River in Florence County, 88 miles of Lynches River in Florence County, and I didn't realize that there's also 22 miles of Black Creek."
Brockington said the county has identified 36 boat landings.
"That's pretty strong, too," he said.
"We started with DNR to say, 'what do you recommend for our particular operation?' They said you clearly have different challenges. Lynches River is the longest, and it required a 15-foot boat. The Black Creek area requires the smallest boat, but we seem to have the most water rescues there. And then the Pee Dee River is a different animal completely, especially when it's flooded. Cooperatively we've addressed the needs more than just generically."
Brockington said the 20-foot boat, assigned to Hannah-Salem-Friendfield, is specifically equipped to be handled safely and effectively in the Great Pee Dee River when it is beyond flood stage.
Each boat is sized and equipped to be most effective within the coverage area where it will be based but also be useful as a "second unit" that will be dispatched to support the first-out boat.
The boats come equipped with lights − red flashing and bright white − along with personal flotation devices, rescue ropes and dry suits.
Not all rescues, Brockington said, take place in the summer.
The boats are deployed, and the basic four-hour training course will be offered to all responders who will work with the boats, Brockington said.
Other firefighters will receive additional training specific to water rescues, and the county expects to work with neighboring counties with which it shares waterways and with the DNR, which doesn't have a 20-foot boat stationed in the Florence County area, Brockington said.