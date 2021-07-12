Florence County shows off fleet of new rescue boats

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Florence County has always been in need of water rescue, but I didn't realize to what level until I got to Robbie Erving with our county GIS. It's amazing to me if you look at your map and see that there's 65 miles of [Great] Pee Dee River in Florence County, 88 miles of Lynches River in Florence County, and I didn't realize that there's also 22 miles of Black Creek."

Brockington said the county has identified 36 boat landings.

"That's pretty strong, too," he said.

"We started with DNR to say, 'what do you recommend for our particular operation?' They said you clearly have different challenges. Lynches River is the longest, and it required a 15-foot boat. The Black Creek area requires the smallest boat, but we seem to have the most water rescues there. And then the Pee Dee River is a different animal completely, especially when it's flooded. Cooperatively we've addressed the needs more than just generically."

Brockington said the 20-foot boat, assigned to Hannah-Salem-Friendfield, is specifically equipped to be handled safely and effectively in the Great Pee Dee River when it is beyond flood stage.