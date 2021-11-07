Florence County sixth grader has submissions accepted by Stone Soup

STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Angelica C. Gary, a Florence County 6th grader, had two submissions accepted for publication in the Stone Soup Literary magazine.
Both were based on her variation art works from William H. Johnson -- a noted African American artist from Florence
Gary, 10-years-old, is a 6th grader at the K12 Private Academy.
She is an artist who loves Johnson's work and has had previous works exhibited at the White House.
She said she is proud to be an African American artist.
