Florence County students prepare for severe weather

FLORENCE, S.C. — As the time approached 9 a.m. the students and teachers at Greenwood Elementary in Florence were blissfully unaware of the doom that awaited them — more or less anyway.

At 9 a.m. Friday the weather radio at Greenwood went off — along with the weather radios at every other school in the state — to alert all that a tornado drill was to take place.

"Today we have our national tornado safety drill. The kids have been preparing," said Assistant Principal Maureen Moore before the drill started. "In South Carolina we can have hurricanes, tornados, who knows. We want to have them prepared, at all times. We are constantly working on safety drills. The number one important thing in schools is student safety. We will be demonstrating that today."

As the alarms went off the students filed out of their classrooms and into the halls where they got down on the floor, faced the wall and covered their head with the shuffling of feet and the occasional words of a teacher directing better positioning.

Moore said the position is called "duck and cover."

“It gives us a sense of safety being able to provide the public with information that keeps not only the students safe but also their families so they can be better prepared when bad situations come around,” said Levi James of the Florence County Emergency Management Division, who was at Carolina Academy in Lake City for its drill.

“The kids learn a lot from what we have done this week," said Stevie Phillips, head of school at Carolina Academy. "The Florence county disaster preparedness came out and told the kids what to do in the event of an emergency and the kids had a chance to ask questions. This creates a safe environment throughout the school. The kids feel safe and know what to do when bad times come. Florence County does a really good job.”

"We want every drill to happen as if it was happening, and they just think it's still a drill. So it's second nature for them," Moore said of Greenwood. "It is that way with every drill we do."

As with every drill, something unexpected happens — and it did.

South Florence High School's basketball team arrived before the drill to meet with and read to students. The players too did their thing, on the floor, head against the wall, setting an example.

After the students settled into place teachers radioed in the hallways' status and, like that, the drill was over.

Students rose to their feet and quietly walked back into class.

The basketball players went off with books in their hands.