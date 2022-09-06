Florence County Task Force

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force began enforcement actions on August 1, focusing on the high-crime areas in the county.

The task force is a joint operation between the Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department.

During August, the task force made numerous traffic stops and reported the following: 64 total criminal cases, 21 felony arrests, 14 misdemeanor arrests, 9 fugitive arrests, and the seizure of 21 illegal weapons, 1,530 grams of marijuana, 37 grams of crack cocaine, 27 grams of cocaine, 18.2 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 3.5 grams of heroin, 7 dose units of controlled substances, and $7,351 of U.S. currency.

Some of the criminal charges brought as a result of the task force operations in August were felons in possession of a weapon, possession of a machine gun, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number, unlawful carry of a weapon, and trafficking in illegal narcotics. Fugitives were apprehended for offenses such as kidnapping, federal gun trafficking offenses, burglary, and attempted murder as well as for general sessions and family court bench warrants.

“We are so proud of the work of this task force in removing these criminals, drugs, and guns from our streets,” Sheriff T.J. Joye said. “There is a lot more work to be done, but we are committed to making our neighborhoods as safe as possible.”