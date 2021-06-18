Florence County tees up lease agreement allowing Wellman Club revitalization

Smith said the city plans to revitalize the course to the tune of $5.4 million.

Johnsonvile's use of the $3.9 million in third penny sales tax funds allocated to it was approved by voters in November 2020.

Smith also said that if the venture fails, the county would own a property with over $5 million in improvements that it paid $575,000 for.

Revitalization of the golf course was originally an agenda item of the county council.

The ordinance was introduced after professional golfer and course designer Tom Watson spoke to the county council in executive session at the May 2019 meeting.

Watson, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, played events on the PGA Tour from 1972 to 2014. He won 70 events on the tour, including the Masters in 1977 and 1981, the U.S. Open in 1982 and The Open Championship in 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1983. He is a member of the Champions Tour, where he has won six major championships including the Senior PGA Championship in 2001 and 2011, the Senior U.S. Open championship in 2003, 2005, and 2011 and the Tradition in 2003.