LAKE CITY, S.C. — With the help of several environmental nonprofits, Florence County will conserve nearly 500 acres of land on Lynches River outside of Lake City that will soon become a new county park.

Plans for the land, called Independence Farm, are not set in stone, according to Florence County Administrator Kevin Yokim. The county already knows there will be trails and a few buildings near the road, but the park will focus mainly on conservation and keep most of the riverfront, wetlands and forest land natural, Yokim said.

“Lynches River County Park, that a lot of people are familiar with, is right at 700 acres. Well, this is going to be 500, so it's approaching the same size,” he said. “Because of the conservation nature of the 500 acres, it won’t have all the amenities like Lynches River County Park, but it will certainly have some over time.”

He said watersports and skeet shooting are also in the running for potential activities at the new park, but everything the county builds must first be approved by the conservation nonprofits it is partnering with.

Independence Farm borders Lynches River, which is both a designated State Scenic River and a National Recreation Trail. The federally-recognized South Carolina Revolutionary Rivers Trail begins at Lynches River County Park and travels downstream for 66 miles.

“With the growing popularity of the Revolutionary Rivers National Water Trail, this park site will be a preferred stopping spot for paddlers. The Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau looks forward to promoting this new County treasure,” said Holly Beaumier, executive director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lynches River is home to the fish Blueback Herring, American Shad, and Hickory Shad, which are all highest priority species under the State Wildlife Action Plan. The park will also protect the habitat of the federally at-risk spotted turtle in addition to the American eel, sawcheek darter and ironcolor shiner.

The property was bought from the previous landowner by the Open Space Institute, a national conservation nonprofit, so that the county could gather grants to purchase the property themselves.

“The Open Space Institute is proud to add a county park for the residents of Lake City and for the greater Pee Dee region,” said Maria Whitehead, Open Space Institute vice president and director of land for the southeast. “This park is both an important next step in the protecting the Lynches River, and a huge win for public access and the region’s burgeoning outdoor recreation economy.”

In June 2022, Florence County Council approved grant applications to the South Carolina Conservation Bank and Lynches River Conservation Fund to buy the property.

“This project will showcase the Lynches River as one of South Carolina’s most scenic and ecologically important waterways,” said Raleigh West, executive director of the South Carolina Conservation Bank. “I hope that our partners can build on this success and protect more land along the broader corridor in the coming years.”

Those grants, each for $650,000, are ready to go. At its March 16 meeting, Florence County Council approved the last step, a conservation easement, before the sale.

Florence County Council member Jason Springs said at the meeting that he “pretty much grew up” on this land, and that he is glad it is being preserved.

“This is a prime piece of property. I think it’s going to be a great asset for generations to come,” Springs said.

The final sale will take place on Thursday, according to Patrick Moore, Open Space Institute’s senior land project manager for the southeast.

Using a conservation easement, a landower gives away some of the rights of their land, like heavy development, to another owner who holds those rights and protects them indefinitely.

Florence County granted the conservation easement on Independence Farm to Pee Dee Land Trust, which was a condition of both grants.

“Our work primarily focuses on working with private landowners, however we were excited to partner with Florence County and Open Space Institute to help with the addition of a low impact park for public enjoyment,” said Lyles Cooper, Pee Dee Land Trust’s executive director.

Moore told Florence County Council members on March 16 that the upland near Creek Road would be available for park structures, while the wetlands further into the property can have trails and campsites but will otherwise be protected.

Within the uplands, 20 acres will be available for structures that need water and sewer, like a visitors center or an RV park, Moore said.

“You could split the 20 acres into multiple squares. It doesn’t have to all be in one place,” he told Florence County Council members. “As we’ve worked with the funding sources, the idea has been maximum flexibility in park design.”

Florence County has little land under conservation, but this project could be the “springboard” to further conservation efforts, Yokim said.

“A lot of people spend a lot of time in Florence County in and around the City of Florence and don’t realize, once you get past the southern areas of the city, there are a lot of very rural areas in the county,” he said. “There’s a lot of acreage in those parts, especially in the southeast portion of the county, that could be preserved if the landowners have the desire to do so.”