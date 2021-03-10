 Skip to main content
Florence County to construct spec building in eastern Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council is gearing up to construct a spec building on a county-owned property near the intersection of U.S. 76/301 and East Old Marion Highway. 

The county council's administration and finance committee voted Tuesday morning to recommend that County Attorney Malloy McEachin be allowed to work with County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. and another group that presented to the committee in executive session to develop a contract for the construction of a spec building on the site. 

The spec building would be constructed on the East Florence Industrial Site which was previously known as the Britton Bostick Winonna site. 

In October, the county council approved infrastructure improvements for the site. These improvements include developing a road, water and sewer improvements, and a monument sign and landscaping. 

The funding for these improvements is being provided by an economic development bond issue earlier this year along with a $500,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and a $200,000 grant from Duke Energy. 

The county purchased the property in September 2020 for $1.51 million. 

The funds for this purchase were provided by a county bond issue to fund economic development projects in the county including the construction of spec buildings on county-owned properties. 

