Florence County to develop industrial site near Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Count Timmonsville in on Florence County's industrial building development plan.

Florence County tax records indicate that the county recently purchased a property located approximately half a mile from the Interstate 95 interchange with Honda Way on Young Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The property is listed on the website of the North Eastern Strategic Alliance as the McLendon-Young industrial site. It is described as a 302-acre property with 274 developable acres with water, sewer, natural gas and power already available on site.

K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr., Florence County's administrator, said that the county council had made economic development a top priority and was positioning the county for the future.

He added that the county feels confident that the site will be an economic boon for itself.

The county council approved a $22 million economic development bond issue in February 2020. The county has since acquired industrial property in Scranton, east of Florence on U.S. 76/U.S. 301 and on S.C. 327 between Interstate 95 and East Palmetto Street.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.