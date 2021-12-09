Florence County to further upgrade new Lake City park

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The newly constructed park in Lake City will soon be getting some improvements.

The Florence County Council voted unanimously Thursday morning to approve the use of $7,500 from third penny sales tax funds to purchase a property at 247 Park Ave. and the use of $28,500 to purchase a half interest in properties at 245 Park Ave.

Park Avenue is on a street that leads from Charles Street to the park.

Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. told the council that the county will have to take legal action to force a sale of the property when it obtains the one-half interest in the two properties.

The council also voted to approve the use of up to $15,000 from Council District 1 (Jason Springs) to fund the clearing of vegetation from the board walk and islands in the park.

Springs said the vegetation had not been cleared since the park opened and said the council needed to look at budgeting money next year to clear the vegetation regularly.