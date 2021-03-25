Florence County to pay $625,000 for additional stormwater improvements at Scranton industrial site

FLORENCE, S.C. — Additional requirements from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will cost Florence County $625,000.

The Florence County Council voted to approve the allocation of up to $625,000 of economic development funds from the county's second penny sales tax to the Scranton Industrial Park site.

Information provided to the council implies that a spec building will be constructed on the site, which is across East W. Lee Flowers Road from the K.J.'s warehouse north of Scranton.

Florence County is in the process of developing several industrial park sites complete with spec buildings to spur economic development throughout the county. Other sites include land past Francis Marion University on East Palmetto Street and land north of SC 327 (Francis Marion Road)'s intersection with East Palmetto Street.

The $625,000 will be used to provide additional requested stormwater improvements along with required inspections and other fees.