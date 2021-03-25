 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County to pay $625,000 for additional stormwater improvements at Scranton industrial site
0 comments

Florence County to pay $625,000 for additional stormwater improvements at Scranton industrial site

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Additional requirements from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will cost Florence County $625,000. 

The Florence County Council voted to approve the allocation of up to $625,000 of economic development funds from the county's second penny sales tax to the Scranton Industrial Park site. 

Information provided to the council implies that a spec building will be constructed on the site, which is across East W. Lee Flowers Road from the K.J.'s warehouse north of Scranton. 

Florence County is in the process of developing several industrial park sites complete with spec buildings to spur economic development throughout the county. Other sites include land past Francis Marion University on East Palmetto Street and land north of SC 327 (Francis Marion Road)'s intersection with East Palmetto Street. 

The $625,000 will be used to provide additional requested stormwater improvements along with required inspections and other fees. 

The county council approved an agreement in August with Santee Electric Cooperative and the Northeastern Strategic Alliance to purchase one of four tracts on the property for $400,000 each. The agreement also called for a larger tract of property to be purchased by Santee Electric and Palmetto Economic Development Corporation for a combined $1.1 million. 

In exchange for being deeded over 18 acres of the property and the economic development that would arrive when the spec building is occupied, Florence County agreed to be provide Santee Electric with a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement — approved late last year — and to cover the construction costs of roads, water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure in the park. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Zealand Approves Paid Leave After Miscarriage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex
Local News

'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jeff Jeffers got to see his father's dream come true Monday afternoon. Jeffers spoke about his father at a groundbreaking ceremony for the city's $16 million baseball and track complex that will feature a full-size track facility, a stadium for the Florence RedWolves, a high school baseball field. five Little League fields. 

+3
Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump
Local News

Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump

FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice told several Pee Dee area residents Wednesday that if he had to vote again tomorrow, he would vote to impeach former president Donald Trump. One of the last questions at the coffee with the Congressman event Rice hosted Wednesday afternoon was a Florence area resident told Rice that he would not be voting for him in 2022 even if the former president campaigned for him. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert