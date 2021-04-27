Florence County to pre-pay for more fire trucks, saving county over $100,000

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County will save over $100,000 by pre-paying for more vehicles and equipment for the county’s unified fire district.

The council voted Tuesday morning to approve the pre-payment of purchases of a ladder truck, two pumpers and a rescue vehicle for the Howe Springs Fire Department for a combined $2.61 million, a ladder truck and a rescue vehicle for the Johnsonville Fire Department for a combined $1.27 million, a pumper for the Olanta Fire Department for $566,043 and two pumpers for the West Florence Fire Department for $1.14 million.

By opting for the prepayment option, the county will save a combined $112,097 over the non-prepayment option.

Most of the funding for the purchases will be provided by funds obtained from a bond issue used to fund the projects included in the county’s third penny sales tax that was approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020. The penny tax referendum included $14 million to fund upgrades to the departments in the county unified fire district.