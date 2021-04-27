Florence County to pre-pay for more fire trucks, saving county over $100,000

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County will save over $100,000 by pre-paying for more vehicles and equipment for the county’s unified fire district.
The council voted Tuesday morning to approve the pre-payment of purchases of a ladder truck, two pumpers and a rescue vehicle for the Howe Springs Fire Department for a combined $2.61 million, a ladder truck and a rescue vehicle for the Johnsonville Fire Department for a combined $1.27 million, a pumper for the Olanta Fire Department for $566,043 and two pumpers for the West Florence Fire Department for $1.14 million.
By opting for the prepayment option, the county will save a combined $112,097 over the non-prepayment option.
Most of the funding for the purchases will be provided by funds obtained from a bond issue used to fund the projects included in the county’s third penny sales tax that was approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020. The penny tax referendum included $14 million to fund upgrades to the departments in the county unified fire district.
Seven of the fire departments in the county are incorporated into the unified district: West Florence, Windy Hill, Howe Springs, Hannah-Salem-Friendfield, Sardis-Timmonsville, Olanta and Johnsonville. The rest of the county is covered by either city fire (Florence and Lake City) or the South Lynches District.
However, the county council also voted Tuesday morning to approve the transfer of fire protection funds to the operating fund of the county unified fire district and the second reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of $1.02 million general obligation bonds for the unified fire district.
The resolution does not specify the amount of the funds; however, combined these funding mechanisms provide an additional $1.3 million for the county to improve its unified fire district meaning that the resolution approves the transfer of roughly $300,000 in funds.
At its previous meeting, the council also approved the pre-payment to provide two pumper trucks for South Lynches Fire District. The penny tax referendum included $2 million to fund upgrades to the district.